HCSO searching for suspect of aggravated robbery

Mission, Texas (KVEO)—The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect of an aggravated robbery.

According to a release, the incident took place on Sunday at a Stripes store on 5 Mile Line and Bentsen Palm Drive, in rural Mission.

Credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff’s Deputies said a man wearing a white shirt with the word “Tommy” on the chest area, beige shorts and dark colored tennis shoes was armed with a knife when he robbed the store.

If you have any information on this suspect or this case, please call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.

You can also call anonymously to the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at 956-668-8477.