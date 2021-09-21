HCSO searching for person of interest in Edcouch auto-theft

EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest in an auto theft investigation.

The vehicle, a black 2018 Dodge Journey was stoled near Mile 20 and Val Verde Road in Edcouch. Investigators stated that the vehicle was last seen at the Hidalgo Port of entry into Mexico on August 27.

Investigators are looking to identify the male seen in the photos. He is seen wearing a light-colored shirt, with visible tattoos on his face and arms.

Anybody with information can contact Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at (956) 668-8477.