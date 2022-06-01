HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

Jim Sisol Rodriguez, 40, was last seen on May 23, 2022, in the Elsa area.

He is described as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs about 180 pounds. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

Rodriguez’s vehicle was found and recovered by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.