MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is searching for an endangered missing person.

According to a post, officials are searching for Sidney Quintanilla, 22.

Quintanilla was last seen on February 16 around 10 p.m. in the Mission area.

She is described as a white female with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.

Police say the 22-year-old has been diagnosed with autism.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.