HCSO: Searching for fugitive wanted for Continuous Family Violence

EDINBURG, Texas — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted fugitive.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, Isidro Antonio Hernandez has two active warrants for Assault Family Violence and Continuous Family Violence.

He is also currently under investigation on two additional charges of Aggravated Assault W/Deadly Weapon and Injury to a Child.

Authorities said Hernandez, has made threats against his family, law enforcement, and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on this person or this case, call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.

You can call anonymously the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at 956-668-8477.

Authorities said if the information provided through the Crime Stoppers hotline leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a reward.