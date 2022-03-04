HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has identified a suspect in a homicide investigation.

According to a release, officials are looking for Eric Gonzalo Hernandez, 39, from Alamo.

Hernandez is wanted for the death of Javier Cruz, 25, from Mexico, officials said in a release.

On Thursday, authorities responded to the 100 block of Sioux Road in rural Alamo to a disturbance, which has now been classified as a homicide.

At the scene, authorities found Cruz dead with gunshot wounds.

Witness identified Hernandez as the suspect. They mentioned that Hernandez was arguing with Cruz before the shooting took place. Witnesses heard gunshots, then saw Cruz fall to the ground. Hernandez left running from the location.

Deputies continue searching for Hernandez.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.