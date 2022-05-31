HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriffs’ Office is searching for a missing teenage girl.

Ivy Cruz, 14, was last seen in Edinburg and has been reported as a runaway to HCSO.

HCSO investigators believe she may be with a male subject by the name of Randy, his last name is currently unknown.

Cruz is described as having brown eyes, brown hair, five feet three inches, and weighing 165 pounds.

Individuals with any information are asked to contact the HCSO at (956) 383-8144.

Anonymous tips may be submitted to the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at (956) 668-8477.

Information provided could lead to a cash reward.