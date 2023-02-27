MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s department is investigating an aggravated assault that occurred Sunday afternoon.

Deputies responded at the McAllen Medical Center Hospital at 3:15 p.m. in reference to a stabbing that occurred on FM 1015 in Progreso.

“After interviewing the victim and witnesses, sheriff’s Investigators learned that the incident started as a road rage which escalated to the victim being stabbed.”

The victim was not seriously hurt.

Investigators say the suspect was driving a black pickup, possibly a Toyota.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (956) 383-8114 or Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS (8477).