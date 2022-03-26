HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has released details of the ongoing kidnapping and burning of a body investigation.

According to authorities, Friday past midnight, they were told that a man had been taken by force from a residence in rural Edinburg by 4 other men.

While deputies were at the scene they responded to a call of a burning vehicle nearby.

At the location, authorities found a dead man, partially on fire, inside a GMC Envoy.

Investigators are currently working on identifying the owners of the vehicle.

Officials are also working to confirm that the man kidnapped and the one found burnt in the vehicle are the same person.

Autopsy results are pending.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114.