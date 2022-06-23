ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has recovered evidence linking a body found on Tuesday to a missing man.

On Wednesday, HCSO investigators recovered a family photo of Jim Sisol Rodriguez, as well as a debit card with his name from the pants pocket of the body.

It was announced on June 1 that HCSO was searching for a missing man identified as Rodriguez. He was last seen on May 23 in Elsa.

On June 21, HCSO announced an “equivocal death,” after the body of a man was found in an “advanced stage of decomposition.”

According to the post, they are still awaiting DNA and autopsy results to confirm the identity of the body.

Those with information are asked to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956)-383-8114, or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) – 668 – TIPS (8477.)