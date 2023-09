SULLIVAN CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Investigators are raiding a Fireball City game room for illegal gambling, authorities say.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office investigators are on scene at the game room, located at 307 E. Expressway 83.

HCSO Sgt. Enrique Longoria said the department is still sifting through evidence and making arrests at the location.

The number of arrests has not been disclosed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.