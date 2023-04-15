MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Agency seized over 200 pounds of cocaine in McAllen after receiving an anonymous tip.

On Tuesday, investigators received a tip in reference to the 300 block of 3rd Street, Suite B, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The DEA and HSCO Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant at the location, where they found approximately 209 pounds of cocaine.

Arrests for the drug seizure are pending. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668- TIPS (8477).