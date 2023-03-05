SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car crash, where a woman was found dead.

Sheriff Eddie Guerra says when San Juan Police arrived at the intersection of Veterans Road and Hall Acres they found a woman dead with a gunshot wound.

Authorities have not identified the woman.

Hidalgo County deputies, Major Crimes Unit and crime scene specialist are investigating the case.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.