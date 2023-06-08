SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Thursday afternoon in San Juan.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1600 block of E. 7th St. at approximately 1:28 p.m. in reference to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon warrant.

According to the HSCO, a deputy approached the residence with his rifle, making contact with a woman when the deputy unintentionally fired his rifle.

Once the rifle set off, a bullet ricocheted off the driveway and struck the woman, HSCO stated.

The woman received first aid on the scene and was later transported to McAllen Medical Center where she remains in stable condition.

The aggravated assault with a deadly weapon warrant was later reclassified to officer involved shooting.

The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave, in accordance with the sheriff’s office policy and protocol.