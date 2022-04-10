HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for murder, to be arraigned Sunday afternoon.

On Friday, HCSO deputies responded to reports of a stabbing in rural Edinburg, according to a release from HCSO.

As a result of injuries, 49-year-old, Elias Rodriguez, was pronounced dead after being transferred to a local hospital.

Saturday morning, HSCO identified the murder suspect as 22-year-old Jesus Francisco Ramirez-Gonzalez, issuing an arrest warrant.

HCSO arrested Ramirez-Gonzalez at approximately 1:05 a.m. Sunday.

In custody, Ramirez-Gonzales is awaiting arraignment that is set for 1:30 p.m. today at the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center, according to HCSO.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.