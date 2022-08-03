EDINBURG, Texas — Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office reported a shooting on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office news release said that around 7:11 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the 8200 block of Trimble Avenue in Monte Alto.

The homeowner called 911 and said he had shot a man after the man displayed a knife, said the news release.

When deputies arrived at the location they discovered the body of a deceased male inside the home.

Sheriff’s investigators said this case is being treated as a homicide.

Authorities urge the public to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114 if they have any information on this case.

To remain anonymous call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-668-8477.