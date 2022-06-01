HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A missing person alert has been issued for a missing 56-year-old man.

Gustavo Rivas Galvan was last seen around noon on Wednesday, May 25, according to a post by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Rivas was in the area of Bagley Street in rural Mission.

Rivas is described at 5 feet 2 inches in height, 140 pounds with brown eyes and grey hair. He has a tattoo with the letter “G” on his arm, and was last seen wearing a gray/black shirt, blue jeans and mismatched shoes.

The post stated that Rivas is diagnosed with schizophrenia and has shown early signs of dementia.

Those with information are asked to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956)-383-8114.