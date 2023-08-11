WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two owners of a game room that was raided in Weslaco earlier this week have been detained, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Cynthia Castillo, 51, and Rosendo De Los Rios, 53, are facing charges of various illegal gambling-related offenses.

HCSO investigators identified Castillo and De Los Rios as the owners of Mega Slots.

The game room was raided Wednesday after deputies received information of illegal activity taking place at the establishment.

A total of 16 people have been arrested in connection to the Mega Slots raid.