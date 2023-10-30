EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who they say was involved in an aggravated robbery.

The incident occurred on Sunday, Oct. 29 at the northwest corner of Alamo Road and Texas Road to Las Las Muñecas Drive Thru according to a release from HCSO.

Source: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office

Surveillance footage showed a man wearing a dark green beanie, a black long-sleeve shirt, dark green cargo pants and dark green tennis shoes holding a red rag at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the person of interest is asked to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668- TIPS (8477).