HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is looking for a man wanted for violating bond/protective order two or more times.

Pablo Mendoza Martinez, 33, is wanted for violating bond/protective order 2+ times within 12 months, according to a post by HCSO.

He is described as 5 feet 5 inches in height, with a weight of 150 pounds. He is described as having brown hair and eyes, and his last known location was in Weslaco.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956)-383-8114. To remain anonymous, call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956)-668-8477. Information provided may lead to a cash reward.