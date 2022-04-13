HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for theft.

Edward Vargas, 41, is wanted for theft, according to a post by HCSO.

Vargas is described as 5 feet, 6 inches in height, weighing 205 pounds. He is said to have brown hair and brown eyes, and his last known location was in Mission.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956)-383-8114, or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956)-383-8114.