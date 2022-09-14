EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for sexual assault of a child.

Elizandro Bautista, 25, is wanted by HCSO on charges of sexual assault of a child, according to a post by the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers.

Bautista is described as 5 feet 8 inches in height, with a weight of 190 pounds. He is said to have black hair and brown eyes. His last known location was Edinbug.

Those with information are asked to contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477.