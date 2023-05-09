WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is wanted for robbing a Weslaco drive-thru while armed with a handgun, authorities announced.
At 11 a.m. Monday, deputies were dispatched to the 61000 block of Juan Botas Drive Thru in rural Weslaco.
There deputies met with the victims who said a Hispanic man entered the business with a handgun and demanded money from the clerks, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.
“The suspect took $113 in cash from the register and a six-pack of Dos XX bottle beer,” the release stated.
The release also states that the man fired his weapon once while leaving, and that deputies at the scene recovered a live 9mm bullet.
A video from the store shows the suspect wearing a dark, long sleeve shirt with “Columbia” on the left sleeve, with basketball-style shorts and dark-colored slide sandals.
Authorities said the suspect left the store walking and there is no information on a suspected vehicle.
Those with information are asked to contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956)-668-TIPS (8477), or through the P3 mobile app.