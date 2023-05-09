WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is wanted for robbing a Weslaco drive-thru while armed with a handgun, authorities announced.

At 11 a.m. Monday, deputies were dispatched to the 61000 block of Juan Botas Drive Thru in rural Weslaco.

(Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office)

There deputies met with the victims who said a Hispanic man entered the business with a handgun and demanded money from the clerks, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

“The suspect took $113 in cash from the register and a six-pack of Dos XX bottle beer,” the release stated.

(Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office)

The release also states that the man fired his weapon once while leaving, and that deputies at the scene recovered a live 9mm bullet.

A video from the store shows the suspect wearing a dark, long sleeve shirt with “Columbia” on the left sleeve, with basketball-style shorts and dark-colored slide sandals.

Authorities said the suspect left the store walking and there is no information on a suspected vehicle.

Those with information are asked to contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956)-668-TIPS (8477), or through the P3 mobile app.