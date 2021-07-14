HCSO: Man wanted for indecency with a child

by: KVEO Digital Staff

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a man wanted for indecency with a child, according to a post.

Juan Puga Hernandez, 59, is described as five foot seven inches tall, about 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. Hernandez’s last known location is Mission.

The public is urged to contact HCSO at (956) 383-8114 or Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at (956) 668-8477.

If the information provided through the Crime Stoppers hotline leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a reward.

