EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 33-year-old Alberto Antonio Hernandez.

Authorities said Hernandez is wanted on charges of indecency with a child, aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Sheriff’s officials said Hernandez’s last known location was in Edinburg.

Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers describe Hernandez as a Hispanic male, with black hair, brown eyes, 5′ 7″ tall, and weighing 165 pounds.

Authorities ask the public if they have any information on Hernandez’s whereabouts to contact them at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.