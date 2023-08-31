HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who was last seen in the upper Valley is wanted by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Cesar Ramirez Pineda, 41, is wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old.

According to the HCSO, Pineda was last located in Mission.

Authorities describe Pineda as 5 feet 5 inches tall with brown hair, and brown eyes and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on Pineda’s whereabouts or this case is asked to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114.