HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for assault.

Victor Hugo Rodriguez, 28, is wanted for assault family/house member impeding breath/circulation, according to a post by Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Rodriguez is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He is said to have black hair with brown eyes.

His last known location was in Donna.

Those with information are asked to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383 – 8114.

Those who wish to remain anonymous are asked to call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956)-668-8477. Information provided through the Crime Stoppers may lead to a cash reward, the post stated.