EDINBURG, Texas — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A social media post by the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in locating 36-year-old Javier Cortez Jr.

Cortez is described as 5’10” tall and weighing around 180 lbs.

Authorities say if the public has any information on Cortez’s whereabouts to contact them at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.