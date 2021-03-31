COVID INFO COVID INFO

HCSO: Man wanted for aggravated assault on the run

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Source: Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Facebook

EDINBURG, Texas — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted person.

Authorities are looking for Nicholas Taylor Munoz. According to a social media post by the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers, Munoz is wanted for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Munoz is 27 years old, with brown hair and brown eyes, 5’11” tall and weighs 150 pounds. His last known whereabouts were in McAllen, Texas, according to Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers.

Authorities said if you have any information on this person or this case, call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.

The public can also call anonymously the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at 956-668-8477.

If the information provided through the Crime Stoppers hotline leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a reward.

