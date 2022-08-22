EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Roberto Marin Mendez Jr., 38, is wanted for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Mendez is described as a black-haired, brown-eyed, five-foot-11-inch man.

He is reported to weigh 240 pounds.

Mendez was last seen in Edinburg.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114.

To call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline anonymously, call (956) 668-8477.

If the information provided through the Crime Stoppers hotline leads to an arrest, callers may qualify for a reward.