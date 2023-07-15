MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted for theft.

According to the HCSO, on June 15 a man was caught on surveillance video driving a white Chevrolet pickup truck at the 12000 block of Bryan Road.

(Source: Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office) (Source: Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office)

In the video, the driver is seen driving up to a resident’s front gate, exiting the truck, grabbing bolt cutters from the bed of the truck and cutting the lock.

The man drove up and took the resident’s black utility trailer, investigators said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the driver shown in the footage is asked to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114.