DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of sexually assaulting and kidnapping a woman walking home has been arrested.

At 4:38 a.m. today, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the area of west of FM 493 Road on Anderson Road, on a canal bank, in rural Donna in reference to an aggravated sexual assault, a news release stated.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies made contact with a woman who said she had been walking home and was stopped by a man she did not know who was driving an SUV. The woman said the man forced her into the SUV, drove her to a canal bank and sexually assaulted her, according to the release.

She said the man, identified as Victor Alfonso Cereno, 31, then dropped her off at a nearby intersection.

Cereno was identified an arrested by Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Investigators earlier today. He was charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault one count of aggravated kidnapping. Cereno’s bond is set at $300,000.

According to HCSO, the case is still being investigated. Witnesses with any additional information are encouraged to come forward and contact HCSO at (956) 383-8114.