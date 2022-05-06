ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies responded to the 1800 Blk of Chicago St in rural Alton just before midnight on Thursday.

At the location, deputies found a man on the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials attempted to perform CPR on the victim but he was declared dead.

HCSO is continuing to investigate this case.

This story will be updated as more details are released.