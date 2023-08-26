DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was found dead inside a vehicle submerged in water, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s say.

According to a news release, deputies responded to the area of rural Donna on Mile 3 North and FM 493 along a canal bank.

Donna and Weslaco Fire Department assisted HCSO with their dive team and were able to locate a man inside the vehicle.

“HCSO investigators processed the scene and are currently working to identify the deceased individual,” HSCO said.

Justice of the Peace Jesus Morales ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS (8477).