EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sherriff’s Office is currently investigating a situation where a man entered a County building armed with a shotgun.

The man walked into the lobby of the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center, armed with a black shotgun, Saturday morning, a release by the Hidalgo County Sherriff’s Office (HCSO) said.

Authorities describe the man as wearing a blue short sleeve cut-off shirt, gray basketball shorts, sandals, and an air filtration mask.

The release states that the man mumbled incoherently to a Corrections Officer after entering the lobby and immediately left the building in a dark-colored, 4 passenger car, that may be a Chevrolet.

The jail was immediately put on lockdown while deputies patrolled the area and secured the building, officials said.

No injuries have been reported.

The HCSO is actively investigating the incident and asking anyone with information to call their office at 956-383-8114, or if wanting to stay anonymous, can call 956-668-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the “P3 TIPS” app.