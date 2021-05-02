HCSO: Man charges vehicle toward deputies near Alton, arrested in Palmview

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — One man is in custody after fleeing from a scene where he charged his vehicle in the direction of sheriff’s deputies attempting to contact him concerning a hit-and-run.

According to a release, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to La Homa Road in rural Hidalgo County near Alton on Saturday at 10 p.m. in reference to a reckless driver.

Deputies learned from witnesses that a gray colored car struck another vehicle on the roadway and drove off from the incident.

Officials located the gray car and attempted to make contact with with the driver, later identified as Gulmaro Salinas, 18.

However, Salinas refused to exit his vehicle and turned his vehicle toward deputies and accelerated his car in their direction.

At this point, one of the deputies fired a gunshot at Salinas. The deputy’s shot missed and Salinas was uninjured.

While escaping in his vehicle, Salinas struck a law enforcement vehicle but was still able to drive off from the scene.

Later that night, the Palmview Police Department spotted Salinas driving his car against traffic on FM 495 and La Homa Road where he eventually lost control.

Salinas resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody by the Palmview police.

On Sunday, Salinas was charged on three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and criminal mischief.

Salinas’s total bond is $151,500. As of Sunday, he is in custody at the Hidalgo County Jail.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call (956) 383-8114 or (956) 668-TIPS (8477).

Note: The article previously stated that the incident took place on April 25, which was stated in the release from HCSO. However, the text has been updated to reflect that this incident took place on May 1.