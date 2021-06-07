HCSO: Man charged after Alton shooting

ALTON, Texas (KVEO)—A Mission man has been charged with criminal attempt murder after shooting another man over the weekend.
Bobby Lorton Casados, 42, was arrested Sunday morning after deputies responded to a call for service in Saint Francis street in rural Alton.
Deputies found a 38 year-old man with a gunshot wound around the torso.
The victim’s brother told deputies he heard an argument on the front porch of their home.
He said he heard the victim arguing with a man, later identified as Casados, who appeared to be intoxicated.
Casados was asking the victim for help with his truck, which had no gas and a flat tire. During their conversation, Casados shot the man, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office.
Casados fled the area and was located by a Sheriff’s Office K-9 in an abandoned building.
He was given a $1 million bond by Justice of the Peace Jason Pena.
The Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information to please contact their office at 956-383-8114 or you can also contact the District Attorney’s Office for additional information.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-668-TIPS (8477). You can also submit an anonymous tip through the Smartphone App “P3 Tips”