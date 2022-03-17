HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating a homicide that took place in rural Edinburg Thursday morning.
Authorities received a call around 10:10 a.m. from a man stating that he had killed his wife.
Deputies responded to the scene and located a woman dead.
The man had life-threatening injuries, HCSO said.
This case remains under investigation, no other details have been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.
