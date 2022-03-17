HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating a homicide that took place in rural Edinburg Thursday morning.

Authorities received a call around 10:10 a.m. from a man stating that he had killed his wife.

Deputies responded to the scene and located a woman dead.

The man had life-threatening injuries, HCSO said.

This case remains under investigation, no other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.

Check back for updates.