MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Investigators are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred Dec. 9.

A social media post from the sheriff’s office said deputies responded at around 8 p.m. to a call of an aggravated robbery at Servi Express Drive Thru located south of 8 Mile Line Road in Mission.

When deputies arrived, they met with a witness who reported a man entered the store, demanded money from the cash register, and assaulted the clerk.

The man took about $265 and several boxes of cigarettes, the sheriff’s office said.

Video surveillance from the store showed the man to be a dark-complected, medium built in his late 20s to early 30s in age, wearing a two-tone black and gray cap, dark sunglasses, black with a yellow t-shirt with a white stripe in the middle, blue jeans, and black with white tennis shoes, according to authorities.

The man also has a tattoo on his left upper arm, authorities said.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is asking the public for any information on this case to call them at 956-383-8114.