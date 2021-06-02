HCSO: Man arrested for shooting girlfriend in head in Edinburg

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — One man is behind bars after investigators determined he shot his girlfriend in the head in rural Edinburg on Monday.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home on 83 1/2 Street in rural Edinburg in reference to a suspicious call for service.

At the scene, deputies found a 19-year-old woman on a bed with a gunshot wound to her head.

EMS personnel transported the woman to the hospital for medical treatment. She remains in stable condition.

Samuel Rubio, 18, told authorities that his girlfriend shot herself in the head while playing with a gun.

Upon further investigation, deputies determined that Rubio shot the woman in the head during an argument.

He was placed under arrest and given a charge of criminal attempt murder, a second degree felony.

Rubio received a $25 thousand bond and as of Wednesday remains in the Hidalgo County Detention Center.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477.