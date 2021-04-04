COVID INFO COVID INFO

HCSO: Man arrested for shooting cousin in Elsa

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

Manslaughter suspect Raul Reyes (source: Hidalgo County public records)

ELSA, Texas (KVEO) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has one man in custody in connection to a shooting death on Friday.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a ranch on Mile 5 1/2 West in rural Elsa in reference to a shooting on Friday at 10:54 p.m.

Deputies located a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. The victim, Alex Diaz, 21, was transported to the hospital where he died.

Investigators met with Diaz’s cousin, Raul Reyes, who stated that Diaz shot himself accidentally.

However, witnesses stated that Reyes shot Diaz.

Reyes was taken into custody for his suspected involvement in Diaz’s death.

He is charged with manslaughter and remains in Hidalgo County jail on a $300,000 bond.

