HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sherriff’s Office has charged a man for the murder of a Mexican resident.

On Thursday, March 3, The Hidalgo County Sherriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to the 100 Block of Sioux Road in Alamo in reference to a disturbance that was later reclassified as a homicide, the HCSO said in a release.

When officers arrived, they found Javier Cruz dead at the scene, with gunshot wounds, the release said.

Officials said that investigators talked with several witnesses who said Cruz had been shot by Eric Gonzalo Hernandez after the two had an argument.

The release states that witnesses told investigators they heard gunshots and saw Cruz fall to the ground as Hernandez left the scene.

On March 4, The Mission Police Department arrested Hernandez without incident, the HCSO said.

Eric Gonzalo Hernandez is facing a charge of 1st-degree murder, and has a bond set at $2 million, the release said.

The HCSO is asking anyone with additional information to reach out to their office at 956-383-8114.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477, or through the P3 Tips website.