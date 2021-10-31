HCSO: Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting woman near Mission

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is in custody after authorities say he shot a woman at a drive-thru near Mission.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to El Paraiso Drive-Thru in rural Mission on Friday at 7:59 p.m. in reference to a woman with a gunshot wound.

Deputies located a 19-year-old woman with gunshot wounds and began emergency care. The woman was later transported to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition, according to a release.

Witnesses provided authorities with a description of the man who shot her and his vehicle. Investigators learned the man was in a verbal altercation with another woman before driving away and shooting his weapon in the direction of several individuals at the store.

Deputies identified Juan Jose Trevino, 20, as the suspect in the crime. The release states Trevino drove to the store to confront and assault his ex-girlfriend who was working at the location.

Shortly after, deputies arrested Trevino without incident. He provided a voluntary statement admitting to shooting at a group of people outside of the store, according to a release.

Trevino is charged with criminal attempt murder. He remains in jail on a $1 million bond.