ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man involved in an aggravated robbery.

At 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, authorities responded to the area of south El Gato Road on Tower Road.

According to a release from HCSO, the victim went to the area to meet with a woman but was met by three armed men instead.

The three armed men assaulted the victim and stole his 2006 maroon Ford Expedition, the release stated.

(Source: Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office press release)

Investigators said the victim’s vehicle was seen driven by a man crossing into Mexico through the Donna Port Entry.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the driver or three armed men is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (956) 383-8114 or the TIPS line at (956) 668-TIPS (8477).