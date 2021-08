EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made an arrest for the shooting of the courthouse that took place in early August.

Deputies arrested Eduardo Vela II, 30.

A release states Vela has been charged with criminal mischief, a second-degree felony for the damages caused to the Hidalgo County Courthouse.

Officials said the courthouse was shot over 10 times on August 17. No injuries were reported.

Vela will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.