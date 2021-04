HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the whereabouts of a wanted fugitive.

The suspect, Victoria Hinojosa is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Hinojosa’s last known location is Palmview.

To leave an anonymous tip to the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline call (956) 668-8477.

If the information provided through the Crime Stoppers hotline leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a reward.