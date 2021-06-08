HCSO issues warrant for man accused of killing uncle

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO)—The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office has issued a warrant for a man accused of killing his uncle.

The agency is investigating the death of Francisco Cantu, 47, who was pronounced dead on Saturday.

On May 31, deputies were called to Sugarbird and Hummingburg lane, in rural Edinburg, around 2 a.m. in reference to an aggravated assault case.

Witnesses told deputies Francisco Alejandro Cantu, 25, had an argument with his uncle which resulted in a physical fight.

The 47-year-old was left lying on the ground as Alejandro Cantu fled the scene, according to officials.

Cantu was taken to the hospital and remained in critical condition. Justice of the Peace Charlie Espinoza Precinct 4, Place 1, pronounced Cantu dead.

Investigators have issued a warrant for Alejandro Cantu for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Alejandro Cantu’s charges may be enhanced pending the results of the autopsy.