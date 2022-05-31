HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has issued an endangered missing person alert for a Mission man.

Gustavo Rivas, 56, was last seen Wednesday, May 25, 2022, around noon in the area of Bagely Street in rural Mission, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He was last seen wearing a gray or black shirt, and old blue jeans with mismatched shoes.

Rivas has reportedly been diagnosed with Schizophrenia and has shown early signs of dementia.

Rivas’ description is as follows: