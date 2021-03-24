HCSO investigating multi-person Edinburg shooting on roadway

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on a multi-person shooting that took place on the roadway in rural Edinburg.

According to a news release, occurred on Tuesday evening FM 493 on Mile 16 North.

Deputies met with witnesses who reported seeing two drivers shooting at each other on the roadway, before driving away at a high rate speed.

The area was searched by deputies, but no potential victims were located, according to the release.

Later on the evening, the McAllen Medical Center received a patient at the Emergency Room who had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim, identified by officials as a man, underwent surgery and is in critical condition.

Sheriff investigators say they are working to confirm if the two incidents are linked.

If you have any information regarding the case, you are urged to contact the HCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 956-383-8114.

You can also call anonymously to the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at 956-668-8477.

If the information provided leads to an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.

You can also submit an anonymous tip through the Smartphone APP “P3 Tips.”