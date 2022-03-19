EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sherriff’s Office (HCSO) is currently investigating a fatal crash that happened early Saturday morning.

HCSO Deputies responded to a call where a man had been hit by a woman driving a Chevrolet Camaro, the HCSO said in a release.

Officials said that deputies found the man dead when they arrived at the scene. Deputies also arrested a woman, and recovered a Camaro with heavy front-end damage at the scene, the release said.

Sheriff Eddie Guerra said in a Twitter post, “Evidence indicates it was an intentional act.”

The crash is currently under investigation, and the HCSO asks anyone with information to call their office at 956-383-8114. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 956-668-8477 or through the P3 Tips website.